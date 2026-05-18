India's Test tour of Sri Lanka likely in August, uncertainty looms over Bangladesh series: Report

Team India will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series in August that will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. According to a Cricbuzz report, the dates for the two Tests are yet to be finalised, but the matches will be held between 15 August and 27 August.

The report adds that there is no clarity over the three T20Is that were originally scheduled to be part of the tour. The two Tests will be held after the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which will end on 9 August. All the stakeholders, including the Indian team, have been made aware of the available window for the series.

Devajit Saikia travels to Sri Lanka to assess situation According to Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently travelled to Sri Lanka as an important member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation to review the situation at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that was dissolved by the government.

In the aftermath, the government has appointed Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee, an interim body that will look after the cricketing operations in the country.

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The Transformation Committee members could discuss details regarding the series with Saikia, but drawing out a plan for the three-match T20I series could be a bit of a dilemma since the Indian team have a busy schedule in September. In September, India are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India's tour of Bangladesh was initially supposed to take place in 2025, but it was postponed because of political tensions between the two countries.

The tensions between the two countries peaked so much so that Bangladesh boycotted the 2026 T20 World Cup after their refusal to play their matches in India. It still remains to be seen if the series will eventually take place.

Devajit Saikia did not comment on the Bangladesh tour, and stated that the priority should be only on India's upcoming international assignments in June and July.

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After the Bangladesh series, if it goes ahead, India are scheduled to take on West Indies at home in three ODIs and five T20Is from 27 September to 17 October. That itself could clash with the Asian Games cricket tournament in Japan's Nagoya, which is scheduled to take place from 25 September to 3 October.

To add to the chaotic schedule, India are also slated to play Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in the UAE in September. After the IPL, India will resume their international assignments with a home series against Afghanistan (One Test and three ODIs).