India to sport ‘Pakistan’ on Champions Trophy 2025 jersey? The Indian team will follow the International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines in ‘true letter and spirit’ regarding the dress code during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting next month in Pakistan and Dubai, said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19.

Based on an IANS report, it was rumoured that the BCCI has objected to sporting ‘Pakistan’ on the team jersey for the mega event. It is mandatory for all teams during an ICC event to sport the host nation's name along with the tournament logo.

However, Saikia, who replaced Jay Shah at the BCCI, rejected all rumours that the BCCI has objected to hosting Pakistan's name on the side's official jersey. “BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during the Champions Trophy,” Saikia told PTI.

“Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit,” he added.

Will Rohit Sharma travel to Pakistan? However, a decision on captain Rohit Sharma's travel plans to Lahore for the ICC Champions Trophy opening ceremony has yet to be made. The mega event's curtain-raiser is set to take place around February 16-17. According to the ICC rules, all captains must be present for a photo shoot and the pre-tournament press conference.

“Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that's still not decided,” Saikia added. Earlier, the BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also play the ODI series against England.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is being played in a hybrid model with India playing all their games in Dubai including the knockouts provided they qualify. Pakistan will host the rest of the games.