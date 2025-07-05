India's tour of Bangladesh rescheduled to 2026: BCCI, BCB mutually agree to defer six-match white-ball series

India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, scheduled to take place next month, has been rescheduled to 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday. India were scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against Bangladesh in August 17-31.

The decision comes amid the current political situation in Bangladesh which has been in turmoil since last year since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government. In a media statement, BCCI stated that both the cricketing boards have mutually agreed to defer the series.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI said.