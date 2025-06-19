India's tour of England 2025: Matches, dates, venues, complete updated squads, live streaming - All you need to know

The five-match Test series against England will start a new era for the Indian team under new captain Shubman Gill as they return to the longest format of the game after a gap of 162 days. The last time India played a Test match was in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A lot has changed in the last five months as for the first time ever India will take the field in a Test match without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - both of whom quit red ball cricket last month.

With the return of Karun Nair after a gap of eight years, alongside a few new faces, the Indian team boasts a fresh look, ready to face all the challenges. Meanwhile, India have made a latest addition to their squad, adding pacer Harshit Rana at the last moment from the 'A' squad.

Meanwhile, England have already announced their playing XI for the first Test. India are yet to name their final XI for the game in Leeds but confirmed that Gill and Rishabh Pant will be batting at No.4 and 5 respectively. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be opening the batting for India.

India vs England head-to-head in Tests India and England have played 136 Test matches between them with the hosts enjoying a 51-35 head-to-head record. 50 matches have ended in draws. For India, Sachin Tendulkar (2535) and Ravichandran Ashwin (114) have most runs and wickets respectively in the IND vs ENG Tests. Joe Root (2846) and James Anderson (149) have most runs and wickets respectively for England.

India vs England Test series live streaming details The India vs England Test series will be live streamed on JioStar app and website in India. Television viewers can also watch the IND vs ENG Test series on Sony Sports Network channels.

India vs England full squads India: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England squad for 1st Test: Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

India vs England 2025 Test series full schedule