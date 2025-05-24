India's tour of England 2025: Shubman Gill becomes fifth youngest Test captain; who are the other four? Details

Shubman Gill was named captain of the Indian Test team after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming tour of England.
India will embark on a five-match Test series, which begins on June 20 at Leeds.
Gill will lead the side, as expected over the last few weeks, while wicketkeeping batsman Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.
At 25, Gill becomes the fifth youngest captain to lead the Indian Test team in the history of men's cricket.
Gill joins an illustrious list of former captains, who took over the reign of the Indian Test team at a young age.
|Captain
|Age on Captaincy debut
|Opponent on Captaincy debut (Venue)
|Date
|Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi
|21 years, 77 days
|West Indies (Bridgetown)
|March 23, 1962
|Sachin Tendulkar
|23 years, 169 days
|Australia (New Delhi)
|October 10, 1996
|Kapil Dev
|24 years, 48 days
|West Indies (Kingston)
|February 23, 1983
|Ravi Shastri
|25 years, 229 days
|West Indies (Chennai)
|January 11, 1988
|Shubman Gill
|25 years, 285 days
|England (Leeds)
|June 20, 2025
The Indian team will have a slew new faces as senior pros R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli all retired from the longest format of the game earlier this year.
The BCCI gave call-ups to Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran while also recalling Karun Nair to the Test fold after a gap of eight years.
Shardul Thakur also makes a comeback to the Indian Test team after a gap of 18 months. Kuldeep Yadav is the only frontline spinner while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be the spin-bowling all-rounders.
The full fixtures of India's tour of England are as follows:
|Test
|Dates
|Venue
|Time
|First
|June 20-24
|Headingley (Leeds)
|3:30 pm
|Second
|July 2-6
|Edgbaston (Birmingham)
|3:30 pm
|Third
|July 10-14
|Lord’s (London)
|3:30 pm
|Fourth
|July 23-27
|Old Trafford (Manchester)
|3:30 pm
|Fifth
|July 31- August 4
|The Oval (London)
|3:30 pm
India's A team will play three warm up matches prior to the five-match Test series. The first two games will be against the England Lions while the third match will be an intra-squad game.
India's 18-man squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (2nd wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.
