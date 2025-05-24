Subscribe

India's tour of England 2025: Shubman Gill becomes fifth youngest Test captain; who are the other four? Details

India's tour of England 2025: Shubman Gill has been chosen as the new Test captain, as was expected over the last few weeks, while wicketkeeping batsman Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated24 May 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain
Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain(Twitter/X)

Shubman Gill was named captain of the Indian Test team after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming tour of England.

India will embark on a five-match Test series, which begins on June 20 at Leeds.

Gill will lead the side, as expected over the last few weeks, while wicketkeeping batsman Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

At 25, Gill becomes the fifth youngest captain to lead the Indian Test team in the history of men's cricket.

Youngest captains

Gill joins an illustrious list of former captains, who took over the reign of the Indian Test team at a young age.

CaptainAge on Captaincy debutOpponent on Captaincy debut (Venue) Date
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi21 years, 77 daysWest Indies (Bridgetown)March 23, 1962
Sachin Tendulkar23 years, 169 daysAustralia (New Delhi)October 10, 1996
Kapil Dev24 years, 48 daysWest Indies (Kingston)February 23, 1983
Ravi Shastri 25 years, 229 daysWest Indies (Chennai)January 11, 1988
Shubman Gill25 years, 285 daysEngland (Leeds)June 20, 2025

India's tour of England 2025

The Indian team will have a slew new faces as senior pros R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli all retired from the longest format of the game earlier this year.

The BCCI gave call-ups to Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran while also recalling Karun Nair to the Test fold after a gap of eight years.

Shardul Thakur also makes a comeback to the Indian Test team after a gap of 18 months. Kuldeep Yadav is the only frontline spinner while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be the spin-bowling all-rounders.

The full fixtures of India's tour of England are as follows:

TestDatesVenueTime
FirstJune 20-24Headingley (Leeds)3:30 pm
Second July 2-6Edgbaston (Birmingham)3:30 pm
ThirdJuly 10-14Lord’s (London)3:30 pm
Fourth  July 23-27Old Trafford (Manchester)3:30 pm
FifthJuly 31- August 4The Oval (London)3:30 pm

India's A team will play three warm up matches prior to the five-match Test series. The first two games will be against the England Lions while the third match will be an intra-squad game.

India's 18-man squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (2nd wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

