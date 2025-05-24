India's tour of England 2025: Shubman Gill becomes fifth youngest Test captain; who are the other four? Details

Shubman Gill was named captain of the Indian Test team after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Advertisement

India will embark on a five-match Test series, which begins on June 20 at Leeds.

Gill will lead the side, as expected over the last few weeks, while wicketkeeping batsman Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

At 25, Gill becomes the fifth youngest captain to lead the Indian Test team in the history of men's cricket.

Youngest captains Gill joins an illustrious list of former captains, who took over the reign of the Indian Test team at a young age.

Captain Age on Captaincy debut Opponent on Captaincy debut (Venue) Date Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 21 years, 77 days West Indies (Bridgetown) March 23, 1962 Sachin Tendulkar 23 years, 169 days Australia (New Delhi) October 10, 1996 Kapil Dev 24 years, 48 days West Indies (Kingston) February 23, 1983 Ravi Shastri 25 years, 229 days West Indies (Chennai) January 11, 1988 Shubman Gill 25 years, 285 days England (Leeds) June 20, 2025

India's tour of England 2025 The Indian team will have a slew new faces as senior pros R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli all retired from the longest format of the game earlier this year.

The BCCI gave call-ups to Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran while also recalling Karun Nair to the Test fold after a gap of eight years.

Advertisement

Shardul Thakur also makes a comeback to the Indian Test team after a gap of 18 months. Kuldeep Yadav is the only frontline spinner while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be the spin-bowling all-rounders.

The full fixtures of India's tour of England are as follows:

Test Dates Venue Time First June 20-24 Headingley (Leeds) 3:30 pm Second July 2-6 Edgbaston (Birmingham) 3:30 pm Third July 10-14 Lord’s (London) 3:30 pm Fourth July 23-27 Old Trafford (Manchester) 3:30 pm Fifth July 31- August 4 The Oval (London) 3:30 pm

India's A team will play three warm up matches prior to the five-match Test series. The first two games will be against the England Lions while the third match will be an intra-squad game.

Also Read | BCCI announces India A squad for England tour, Abhimanyu Easwaran to captain

Also Read | Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky named in England Lions squad to face India A

India's 18-man squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (2nd wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.