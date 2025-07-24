India's tour of England 2026: BCCI announces men's & women's fixtures - Check complete schedule

India will tour England for a eight-match white-ball series in 2026, the fixtures of which were announced on Thursday by the BCCI. India will play five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour starts with the T20I series, starting July 1 and will end with the ODIs, with the final game to be played on July 19.
Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently in England, playing a five-match Test series. The visitors have already lost two of the first three games with their only win coming in Birmingham.
Not just men, their women counterparts will also travel to the United Kingdom in May-June on either side of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian women's team will play three T20Is and a one-off Test.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's team recently capped off their successful tour of England by winning both the T20I and ODI series. While the Women in Blue won the T20Is 3-2, they defeated England 2-1 in the ODI series.
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Date
|Venue
|1st T20I
|11 PM
|July 1
|Banks Homes Riverside, Durham
|2nd T20I
|7 PM
|July 4
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|3rd T20I
|11 PM
|July 7
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|4th T20I
|11 PM
|July 9
|Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
|5th T20I
|11 PM
|July 11
|Utilita Bowl, Southampton
|1st ODI
|5:30 PM
|July 14
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|2nd ODI
|5:30 PM
|July 16
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|3rd ODI
|3:30 PM
|July 19
|Lord's, London
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Date
|Venue
|1st WODI
|11 PM
|May 28
|Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford
|2nd WODI
|TBD
|May 30
|Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
|3rd WODI
|11 PM
|June 2
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|One-off WTest
|3:30 PM
|July 10
|Lord’s, London
