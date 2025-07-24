India's tour of England 2026: BCCI announces men's & women's fixtures - Check complete schedule

India will be touring England once again in 2026 for five T20Is and three ODIs in the month of July. The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill is currently in England for a five-match Test series.

India are currently in the United Kingdom playing a five-match Test series.
India will tour England for a eight-match white-ball series in 2026, the fixtures of which were announced on Thursday by the BCCI. India will play five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour starts with the T20I series, starting July 1 and will end with the ODIs, with the final game to be played on July 19.

Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently in England, playing a five-match Test series. The visitors have already lost two of the first three games with their only win coming in Birmingham.

Not just men, their women counterparts will also travel to the United Kingdom in May-June on either side of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian women's team will play three T20Is and a one-off Test.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women's team recently capped off their successful tour of England by winning both the T20I and ODI series. While the Women in Blue won the T20Is 3-2, they defeated England 2-1 in the ODI series.

India men's tour of England 2026 full schedule

MatchTime (IST)DateVenue
1st T20I11 PMJuly 1Banks Homes Riverside, Durham
2nd T20I7 PMJuly 4Old Trafford, Manchester
3rd T20I11 PMJuly 7Trent Bridge, Nottingham
4th T20I11 PMJuly 9Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
5th T20I11 PMJuly 11Utilita Bowl, Southampton
1st ODI5:30 PMJuly 14Edgbaston, Birmingham
2nd ODI5:30 PMJuly 16Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd ODI3:30 PMJuly 19Lord's, London

 

India women's tour of England 2026 full schedule

MatchTime (IST)DateVenue
1st WODI11 PMMay 28Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford
2nd WODITBDMay 30 Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
3rd WODI11 PMJune 2The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
One-off WTest 3:30 PMJuly 10 Lord’s, London

