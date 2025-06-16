India's tour of England: Harshit Rana told to stay back, likely to join Shubman Gill & Co for Test series - Report

Pacer Harshit Rana is reportedly being told to stay back in the United Kingdom and might get added in the senior team for the five-match Test series against England, which starts on June 20. Rana, who made his Test debut for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, was a part of the India A squad in England.

Based on a RevSportz report, the tall-burly pacer will not leave the UK unlike his other India A teammates on June 17. However, Rana played only the first unofficial Test against England Lions, taking just one wicket of Josh Hull.

Meanwhile, the Indian team, who were playing the intra-squad game in Beckenham, are scheduled to travel to London for the first Test at Headingly on June 17 and start their training a day after.

How India players performed in intra-squad game? Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur headlined the intra-squad game with sparkling hundreds. After his 90-plus score against England Lions, Sarfaraz blazed his way with a 76-ball hundred, before Thakur scored an unbeaten 122 as the match was concluded in just two and half days.

Apart from Sarfaraz and Shardul, new captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul also hit fifties on the first day of the game. With the ball, Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were among wickets while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh went wicketless.

India's tour of England 2025 Test schedule First Test: June 20-24, Headingley, Leeds

Second Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Third Test: July 10-14, Lord’s, London

Fourth Test: July 23-27, Old Trafford, Manchester