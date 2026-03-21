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India's tour of Ireland 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's men to return to Belfast after 19 years - complete IRE vs IND schedule

India's tour of Ireland 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's men to return to Belfast after 19 years - complete IRE vs IND schedule

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Mar 2026, 09:42 AM IST
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India will travel to Ireland in June later this year.
India will travel to Ireland in June later this year.
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The Indian men's cricket team will travel to Belfast to play Ireland in a two-match T20I series later this year, the schedule of which was announced by the BCCI on Saturday. The Ireland tour will the second international bilateral series for India after the commencement of Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Men in Blue host Afghanistan from June 6 in a one-off Test match and three One-day internationals.

This will be first time since 2007, India will be travelling a series against Ireland in Belfast. Previous, India have toured Ireland thrice in the past eight years (2018, 2022, 2023). The T20 world champions will play Ireland on June 26 and 28, which also marks their first international assignment after retaining the world title earlier this month at home.

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Having won the T20 World Cup in 2024, India thus became the first team to win the global event at home and also the first to win it back-to-back times. With this win, India also became the most successful side in T20 World Cup, winning the silverware in 2007, 2024 and 2026.

Ireland vs India 2026 complete T20I schedule

DateTimeMatchVenue
June 263:00 PM Local (7:30 PM IST) India vs Ireland 1st T20IBelfast
June 283:00 PM Local, (7:30 PM IST)India vs Ireland 2nd T20IBelfast

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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