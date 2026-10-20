India's tour of New Zealand 2026: Check full IND vs NZ schedule, live streaming details, dates, timing in IST, venues

The Indian men's cricket team will embark on a full-fledged tour of New Zealand, starting next week. During the tour India will play five T20Is, followed by five ODIs and Two Tests. While the Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, the ODIs are a part of the preparation for both teams ahead of next year's World Cup.

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The tour was confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in June as a part of their hone international season. It is also the biggest bilateral series played between both nations. The Indian tour starts with the first two T20Is on October 22 and 24 in Christchurch's Hagley Oval. The final three T20Is will be played in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.

After a two-day gap post the T20I series, Auckland will host the first ODI between India and New Zealand, followed by the second and third ODIs in Wellington and Hamilton. Mount Maunganui will play hosts to the final two ODIs. The Test series starts on November 19.

"The New Zealand government will be supporting the in-bound India tour alongside adjacent sporting tours by India later in the year, as 100 years of sporting ties between New Zealand and India are commemorated," the NZC statement said.

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Shreyas Iyer to lead in final two ODIs In a significant change, Shreyas Iyer will be leading India in the final two ODIs in the absence of regular skipper Shubman Gill, who, along with a few bunch of players will start preparing for the Test series. The BCCI has named two different squads for the first three ODIs and last two ODIs.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, but there is a possibility that Shubman might play in one of the India A games against New Zealand in red-ball. As many as nine players, who are in the Test squad, have been named in the India A squad, set to face New Zealand A in three unofficial Tests.

Also Read | Shubman to lead, Shreyas to captain last two ODIs as India announce squad vs NZ

As a part of workload management, Jasprit Bumrah has been named only in the Test squad. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retained their places in the ODI squad.

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Where to watch IND vs NZ on TV and Online? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of New Zealand 2026. The India vs New Zealand matches will be televised live on Sony Ten SD and HD TV channels in India, along with the India A vs New Zealand A unofficial Tests. Live streaming of India's tour of New Zealand 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 schedule

Date Match Venue October 22 1st T20I Christchurch October 24 2nd T20I Christchurch October 27 3rd T20I Wellington October 30 4th T20I Auckland November 1 5th T20I Hamilton

India vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 schedule

Date Time Match Venue November 4 7:30 AM IST 1st ODI Auckland November 7 7:30 AM IST 2nd ODI Wellington November 10 7:30 AM IST 3rd ODI Hamilton November 13 7:30 AM IST 4th ODI Mount Maunganui November 15 7:30 AM IST 5th ODI Mount Maunganui

India vs New Zealand Tests 2026 schedule

No. Date Time Match Venue 1 November 19-23 3:30 AM IST 1st Test Wellington 2 November 27-31 3:30 AM IST 2nd Test Christchurch

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also named an Indian A team that will play three unofficial four-day Tests against New Zealand A, as a part of the shadow tour. Lincoln will play hosts to the first and third matches, the second game will be played in Christchurch.

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India A vs New Zealand A complete schedule

Date Match Venue October 24-27 1st Unofficial Test Lincoln October 31-November 3 2nd Unofficial Test Christchurch November 7-10 3rd Unofficial Test Lincoln

India's squads for New Zealand tour Squad for the first 3 ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

Squad for 4th & 5th ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

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T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

India A squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant* [WK], Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar

NOTE: * indicated Subject to fitness clearance

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in