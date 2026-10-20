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India's tour of New Zealand 2026: Check full IND vs NZ schedule, live streaming details, dates, timing in IST, venues

 During the tour India will play five T20Is, followed by five ODIs and Two Tests against New Zealand. The Test series are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. India A will also play three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. 

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Oct 2026, 11:16 AM IST
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India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Tilak Varma on their way to New Zealand.
India's Kuldeep Yadav (L) and Tilak Varma on their way to New Zealand. (BCCI)
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The Indian men's cricket team will embark on a full-fledged tour of New Zealand, starting next week. During the tour India will play five T20Is, followed by five ODIs and Two Tests. While the Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, the ODIs are a part of the preparation for both teams ahead of next year's World Cup.

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The tour was confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in June as a part of their hone international season. It is also the biggest bilateral series played between both nations. The Indian tour starts with the first two T20Is on October 22 and 24 in Christchurch's Hagley Oval. The final three T20Is will be played in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India set-up after 4-year gap

After a two-day gap post the T20I series, Auckland will host the first ODI between India and New Zealand, followed by the second and third ODIs in Wellington and Hamilton. Mount Maunganui will play hosts to the final two ODIs. The Test series starts on November 19.

"The New Zealand government will be supporting the in-bound India tour alongside adjacent sporting tours by India later in the year, as 100 years of sporting ties between New Zealand and India are commemorated," the NZC statement said.

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Shreyas Iyer to lead in final two ODIs

In a significant change, Shreyas Iyer will be leading India in the final two ODIs in the absence of regular skipper Shubman Gill, who, along with a few bunch of players will start preparing for the Test series. The BCCI has named two different squads for the first three ODIs and last two ODIs.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, but there is a possibility that Shubman might play in one of the India A games against New Zealand in red-ball. As many as nine players, who are in the Test squad, have been named in the India A squad, set to face New Zealand A in three unofficial Tests.

Also Read | Shubman to lead, Shreyas to captain last two ODIs as India announce squad vs NZ

As a part of workload management, Jasprit Bumrah has been named only in the Test squad. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retained their places in the ODI squad.

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Where to watch IND vs NZ on TV and Online?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of New Zealand 2026. The India vs New Zealand matches will be televised live on Sony Ten SD and HD TV channels in India, along with the India A vs New Zealand A unofficial Tests. Live streaming of India's tour of New Zealand 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 schedule

DateMatchVenue
October 221st T20IChristchurch
October 242nd T20IChristchurch
October 273rd T20IWellington
October 304th T20IAuckland
November 15th T20IHamilton

India vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 schedule

DateTimeMatchVenue
November 47:30 AM IST1st ODIAuckland
November 77:30 AM IST2nd ODIWellington
November 107:30 AM IST3rd ODIHamilton
November 137:30 AM IST4th ODIMount Maunganui
November 157:30 AM IST5th ODIMount Maunganui

India vs New Zealand Tests 2026 schedule

No.DateTimeMatchVenue
1November 19-233:30 AM IST1st TestWellington
2November 27-313:30 AM IST2nd TestChristchurch

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also named an Indian A team that will play three unofficial four-day Tests against New Zealand A, as a part of the shadow tour. Lincoln will play hosts to the first and third matches, the second game will be played in Christchurch.

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India A vs New Zealand A complete schedule

DateMatchVenue
October 24-271st Unofficial TestLincoln
October 31-November 32nd Unofficial TestChristchurch
November 7-103rd Unofficial TestLincoln

India's squads for New Zealand tour

Squad for the first 3 ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

Squad for 4th & 5th ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK]*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

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T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

India A squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant* [WK], Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar

NOTE: * indicated Subject to fitness clearance

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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