India's tour of South Africa: Full schedule, timing, squads and more

India vs South Africa: High on the confidence boost it received after its comprehensive 4-1 series victory against Australia, Team India is all set for the South Africa series. The T20, ODI, and Test series in South Africa are going to be interesting in many aspects, especially because many young emerging players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and represent the potential of Indian cricket in the future. Heavyweights like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will rest during the white ball format and will come into play only in the longest format of the game.

In the ICC World Cup 2023, India performed really well against all teams including South Africa. Riding on the backs of Virat Kohli's stunning century, Team India defeated strong Proteas by 243 runs and sealed their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

India's tour of South Africa: Full Schedule

Day Date Match Sunday 10 December 1st T20, Durban Tuesday 12 December 2nd T20, Gqeberha Thursday 14 December 3rd T20, Johannesburg Sunday 17 December 1st ODI, Johannesburg Tuesday 19 December 2nd ODI, Gqeberha Thursday 21 December 3rd ODI, Paarl Tuesday 26-30 December 1st Test, Centurion Wednesday 3-7 January 2nd Test, Cape Town

India's tour of South Africa: Squads

India's T20 squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

India ODI Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

India's tour of South Africa: Timing

The T20 matches between India and South Africa will begin at 9:30 PM in the evening and will go up till around 12:30 AM. The timings for ODI and Test matches is kept at 1:30 PM in the afternoon.

