India's tour of South Africa: Full schedule, timing, squads and more
India vs South Africa: Heavyweights like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will rest during the white ball format and will come into play only in the longest format of the game
India vs South Africa: High on the confidence boost it received after its comprehensive 4-1 series victory against Australia, Team India is all set for the South Africa series. The T20, ODI, and Test series in South Africa are going to be interesting in many aspects, especially because many young emerging players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and represent the potential of Indian cricket in the future. Heavyweights like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will rest during the white ball format and will come into play only in the longest format of the game.