India's tour of South Africa will solve THESE crucial T20 World Cup 2024 questions
India's tour of South Africa is one of the limited chances in T20 where Team India is getting a chance to play as a team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024
India vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to start its South Africa tour from Sunday with the first T20 international scheduled at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The young Indian cricket team will enter the fields with some high confidence as they comprehensively defeated world champions Australia 4-1 in the 5-match T20 series in India. But, the team is well aware that conditions will not favour them abroad and the T20 series is going to crucial ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.