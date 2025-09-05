India's withdrawal, Bangladesh's gain! How BCCI's Asia Cup stand gave birth to a new cricketing nation in 1986?

India have been the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup. With eight titles ( 7 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is) in their cabinet, the Indian cricket team will be eyeing for a record ninth silverware when the 17th edition gets underway in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9. India's first appearance in the continental showpiece came in 1984 and continued to dominate the tournament until 1995.

Post 1995, it took India 15 years to reclaim the lost glory, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Since then it was India all over once again, with their latest triumph coming in 2023. But, there was one edition when India decided to withdraw - in 1986. It came just two years after India won the inaugural tournament in 1984.

Why India's withdrew from 1986 Asia Cup? Having won the inaugural edition, everyone expected India to defend their crown in Sri Lanka in 1986. But the geopolitical situation in the Island nation at that time refrained the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send its players in Sri Lanka.

From 1983, a brutal civil war between the government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) gripped Sri Lanka. The Anuradhapura massacre in 1985, which killed almost 146 civilians, made matters worse. As as aftereffect, the Indian cricket board declined to travel to Sri Lanka over security concerns, thus withdrawing from the tournament.

How India's withdrawal became Bangladesh's gain? India's withdrawal from 1986 Asia Cup helped Bangladesh as they replaced the then reigning champions in the tournament. It was also the first time, Bangladesh were playing in an one-day international match officially. Bangladesh made their ODI debut against Pakistan and then played Sri Lanka, losing both their games by seven wickets. Sri Lanka emerged champions beating Pakistan in the final.

