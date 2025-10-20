India's Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal qualification scenarios: How can Harmanpreet Kaur & Co qualify? Explained

India loss to England on Sunday in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has jeopardised their plans in the race to the semifinals. Having won against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their opening two encounters, India lost to South Africa, Australia and England consecutively. With three losses in five matches, India are currently placed fourth with four points.
England's fourth win in five matches also meant three teams now have qualified for the knockouts at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Along with England, South Africa and Australia have also booked their semifinal spots. India's defeat on Sunday have put them in a delicate position as far as the fourth semifinal spot is concerned.
Despite the loss to England, India still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals. While India's game against New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 23 has become a virtual quarterfinal, the Women in Blue will also need to win against Bangladesh on October 26 to avoid any permutations and combinations.
Here's India's semifinal qualification scenarios.
With just four points from five matches, India need to win both their remaining games against New Zealand and Bangladesh to guarantee qualification for the semifinals.
If India's match against New Zealand is washed out, then both the teams will be level on five points. In that case, India will qualify owing to their better net run rate as compared to New Zealand.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|(NRR)
|1 (Q)
|Australia
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|+1.818
|2 (Q)
|England
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|+1.490
|3 (Q)
|South Africa
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|-0.44
|4
|India
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|+0.526
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-0.245
|6
|Bangladesh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-0.676
|7
|Sri Lanka
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|-1.564
|8
|Pakistan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|-1.887
