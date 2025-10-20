India's Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal qualification scenarios: How can Harmanpreet Kaur & Co qualify? Explained

India are currently sitting on fourth spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table. With two wins in five matches, India are in a delicate spot as far as their semifinal qualification scenarios are concerned.

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against England.
India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against England. (AP)

India loss to England on Sunday in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has jeopardised their plans in the race to the semifinals. Having won against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their opening two encounters, India lost to South Africa, Australia and England consecutively. With three losses in five matches, India are currently placed fourth with four points.

England's fourth win in five matches also meant three teams now have qualified for the knockouts at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Along with England, South Africa and Australia have also booked their semifinal spots. India's defeat on Sunday have put them in a delicate position as far as the fourth semifinal spot is concerned.

Despite the loss to England, India still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals. While India's game against New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 23 has become a virtual quarterfinal, the Women in Blue will also need to win against Bangladesh on October 26 to avoid any permutations and combinations.

Here's India's semifinal qualification scenarios.

Scenario 1: India win both matches

With just four points from five matches, India need to win both their remaining games against New Zealand and Bangladesh to guarantee qualification for the semifinals.

Scenario 2: India vs New Zealand washed out

If India's match against New Zealand is washed out, then both the teams will be level on five points. In that case, India will qualify owing to their better net run rate as compared to New Zealand.

Scenario 3: India win one & lose one

  • If India win against New Zealand and lose against Bangladesh, it will put the Women in Blue in a better position to qualify. Even if New Zealand beat England, India will be at a better net run rate (NRR) as compared to the White Ferns.
  • If India lose to New Zealand and win against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur's would hope the White Ferns lose to England in the final league game. The qualification for the semifinals then would come down to the NRR between India and New Zealand.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultPoints(NRR)
1 (Q)Australia54019+1.818
2 (Q)England54019+1.490
3 (Q)South Africa54108-0.44
4India52304+0.526
5New Zealand51224-0.245
6Bangladesh51402-0.676
7Sri Lanka50322-1.564
8Pakistan50322-1.887
