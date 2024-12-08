India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025, suffered a massive blow after Rohit Sharma's men suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Australia in the day-night second Test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday. With this loss, India dropped to third in the updated WTC points table with Australia reclaiming the top position. South Africa are second in the table.
India came into the series, sitting second in the table, after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home. They reclaimed the top position emerging victorious by 295 runs in Perth against Australia.
After the loss in Adelaide, India's point percentage dropped from 61.11 to 57.29. Australia are on top with 60.71 PCT. With three more Tests to go in the series, it's high time India pull up their socks in the remaining games and qualify for their third consecutive WTC final.
South Africa, who are sitting in between Australia and India with a PCT of 59.26, could leapfrog the tale-toppers should they beat Sri Lanka in the second Test in Gqeberha.
Pos.
Teams
|Matches
Points
PCT
|P
|W
|L
|D
|1
|Australia
|14
|9
|4
|1
|102
|60.71
|2
|South Africa
|9
|5
|3
|1
|64
|59.26
|3
|India
|16
|9
|6
|1
|110
|57.29
|4
|Sri Lanka
|10
|5
|5
|0
|60
|50
|5
|England
|21
|11
|9
|1
|114
|44.44
|6
|New Zealand
|13
|6
|7
|0
|69
|47.92
|7
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|40
|33.33
|8
|Bangladesh (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|45
|31.25
|9
|West Indies (E)
|11
|2
|7
|2
|32
