India’s WTC Final 2025 qualification scenarios: How can Rohit Sharma’s men qualify after loss to Australia in Adelaide

India's chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025, suffered a massive blow after Rohit Sharma's men suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Australia in the day-night second Test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday. With this loss, India dropped to third in the updated WTC points table with Australia reclaiming the top position. South Africa are second in the table.

India came into the series, sitting second in the table, after a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home. They reclaimed the top position emerging victorious by 295 runs in Perth against Australia.

After the loss in Adelaide, India's point percentage dropped from 61.11 to 57.29. Australia are on top with 60.71 PCT. With three more Tests to go in the series, it's high time India pull up their socks in the remaining games and qualify for their third consecutive WTC final.

South Africa, who are sitting in between Australia and India with a PCT of 59.26, could leapfrog the tale-toppers should they beat Sri Lanka in the second Test in Gqeberha.

India's WTC final 2025 qualification scenarios explained If India win 4-1: With three matches remaining, India can't afford to lose any game from here. To qualify for the WTC final 2025 without depending on others, three wins will give India 146 points which would take them to 64.05 PCT, which is impossible for Australia to overhaul.

If India win 3-2: In case Australia win one game and India win the other two, then the visitors will finish at 134 points with a PCT of 58.77. Even if Australia win both Tests against Sri Lanka, then they will finish with 126 points at best and a PCT of 55.26. South Africa, on the other hand, can go to a PCT of 69.44 if they win their remaining home games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

If India win 3-1: Two wins and a draw for India from here will take them to 138 points and a PCT of 60.52. Even if Australia win their games against Sri Lanka, they will finish at 57 PCT and knock themselves out of the race.

If India draw 2-2: A loss, a draw and a win in the final three Tests for India will see them finish at 126 points and a PCT of 57.01. In such a scenario, Australia will move ahead with 130 points and knock India out. Updated WTC points table after IND vs AUS 2nd Test

