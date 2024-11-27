India’s WTC final qualification scenarios: How can ENG vs NZ, SA vs SL Test series results help Rohit Sharma’s men?

India's 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Perth has once again put Rohit Sharma's men back on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table. With four more Tests to go against Australia, the equation is clear for India - win at least three games and qualify for the WTC final next year without depending on others. With a PCT of 61.11, India are just ahead of second-placed Australia who have a PCT of 57.69.

But India can still qualify by winning one or two matches out of their remaining fours and advance to their third consecutive WTC summit clash, provided the outcomes of England vs New Zealand and South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series go in their way.

England vs New Zealand With 40.79 PCT, sixth-placed England are already out of WTC final race, which will be held at Lord's next year. For India to go through, England need to beat New Zealand anyhow (3-0, 2-0, 2-1) in the Test series. In that case, the Kiwis won't cross PCT of 50, making India's job easier. Then India need one win or two draws against Australia in their next four games and finish above the Black Caps.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka With India and Australia occupying the top two spots, Sri Lanka are third in the table and have a great chance of finishing in the top-two. The Lankans, if they manage to beat the Proteas in both Tests, their PCT will rise to 63.64 % from current 55.56%. Then India need to win atleast two of their remaining four Tests to finish in top two.

A 0-2 whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka will knock fifth-placed South Africa out of the final race and even if the Proteas beat Pakistan at home, they won't be able to cross 52.78% PCT.

In case, South Africa beat Sri Lanka 2-0, their PCT will rise to 63.33% PCT, while Sri Lanka will drop down to 45.45%. In that case, they will have to depend on the outcome of BGT for a clear picture ahead of their home Test series against Pakistan.

