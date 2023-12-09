India-South Africa T20 2023: When & where to watch, livestreaming details, squads and more
India-South Africa series is going to be important from many perspectives especially because it is one of the few chances Team India is getting with T20 internationals ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024
India vs South Africa: Indian cricket team will begin the much-awaited South Africa tour on Sunday as they will clash with the Proteas in the first T20 international at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban. Suryakumar Yadav-led young squad has many new names as the senior brass of the team comes in during the Test format of the tour. Aiden Markram is leading the South African squad and they have also included many emerging players who will show their potential in the great team.