India vs South Africa: Indian cricket team will begin the much-awaited South Africa tour on Sunday as they will clash with the Proteas in the first T20 international at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban. Suryakumar Yadav-led young squad has many new names as the senior brass of the team comes in during the Test format of the tour. Aiden Markram is leading the South African squad and they have also included many emerging players who will show their potential in the great team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India's tour of South Africa will solve THESE crucial T20 World Cup 2024 questions India-South Africa series is going to be important from many perspectives especially because it is one of the few chances Team India is getting with T20 internationals ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The team has a lot of questions to answer before the World Cup and the South Africa series will surely answer some of them.

India vs South Africa: Timing India vs South Africa's first T20 international will start at 9:30 PM as per the India time and the match is expected to go on till 12:30 midnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa: Where to watch? India vs South Africa's first T20 international will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network on television. For live-streaming of the India vs South Africa first T20I, the users can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website.

We here at Mint will also provide you with minute-to-minute updates on the match

India vs South Africa: Squads India’s T20 squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.