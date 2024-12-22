After clinching the three-match T20I series by 2-1 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, the India women's Cricket Team, led by Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh Thakur, defeated the visitors West Indies by a whopping 211 runs in the first ODI match in Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium.

India's women's team scored a staggering 314 runs, but they lost 9 wickets in 50 overs. In reply, the West Indies women's team could only score 103 and were all out in just 26.2 overs.

Led by Hayley Matthews, West Indies-Women won the toss and opted to field first. In reply, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (91 off 102 balls, 13 fours) and Pratika Rawal (40 off 69 balls, 4 fours) put together a solid 110-run partnership. They laid a strong foundation for the hosts, which kept the Caribbean bowlers under pressure and making it difficult for them to claim early wickets.

In the 24th over, West Indies-W skipper Hayley Matthews eventually broke the opening stand by dismissing Pratika Rawal, but the damage had already been done. Harleen Deol (44 off 50 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) then joined Mandhana at the crease, building a 50-run partnership.

Zaida James dismissed Mandhana in the 32nd over, briefly stemming the flow of runs. However, Harleen and Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) added a 66-run stand, further solidifying India's innings.

After this, India's middle order stepped up as Richa Ghosh (26 off 13 balls, 4 fours and 1 six), Jemimah Rodrigues (31 off 19 balls, 3 fours and 1 six), and Deepti Sharma (14* off 12 balls, 1 four) propelled India to a formidable 314/9. Deepti and Priya Mishra (1* off 3 balls) remained unbeaten at the end of the innings.

West Indies-W innings: Chasing 315, West Indies struggled to establish a partnership against Indian bowling attack.

Renuka Thakur Singh claimed five wickets and dismantled the Caribbean batting lineup. Priya Mishra picked up two wickets, while Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma each grabbed one. The Indian bowlers skittled out West Indies for just 103 in 27 overs, sealing a comprehensive 211-run victory.

For West Indies-W, Afy Fletcher (24* off 22 balls, 3 fours) was the top scorer, while wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle (21 off 39 balls, 2 fours) also made a valiant effort.