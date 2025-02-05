Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ takes real-life avtaar as cricket icon spars with autowallah after collision

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid was involved in a minor collission with an auto driver in Bengaluru, where he is spending time with his family ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Dravid can be seen losing his cool a little bit by having a slightly heated discussion with an auto driver making people recall famous cred ad where Dravid had portrayed ‘Indranagar ka gunda’ avatar.

In the viral video, Dravid can be seen arguing with the driver that the collision was not his fault, but details of the conversation remain unclear due to poor audio quality.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the driver, speaking in Kannada, eventually admitted his fault but suggested that the former India coach could have done better. Dravid was reported to have taken the driver's number before leaving the scene.

Some witnesses suggested that a minor collision had occurred after the driver suddenly braked, leaving the former cricketer little time to react, according to an Indiatimes report.

Netizens react to Dravid's minor collision: Replying to the viral video, one user on X wrote, “Rahul dravid might be Indiranagar ka gunda on cred ad but real gunda on street are someone else”

“It's just a 10 seconds video without clarity as what exactly happened or what exactly happening, how can we decide who is wrong. We know Dravid well and usual auto drivers behavior, but still not fair to decide something without clarity,” added another user

“If we remove auto and BMTC busses on the road 85% of the roads will be easy to drive in Bangalore. They are the major reason for creating traffic.” yet another user noted

“Indiranagar ka gunda will take him to police station. I hope auto driver knows whom he is talking to” another user wrote, citing the famous Cred ad.