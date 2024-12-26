Virat Kohli had admitted to his own mistakes in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after the former India captain failed to make an impact in one of his favourite parts of the world. Kohli, who has a brilliant record on Australian soil, managed just 126 runs in five innings he batted against Australian on the ongoing tour.

Baring his 100 not out in the second innings in Perth, Kohli's scores read 5, 7, 3 and 11 in this other four innings. Many of Kohli's dismissals dismissals came via the ball outside offs-stump, drawing severe criticisms from former cricketers, especially Sunil Gavaskar.

Recalling his struggles, Kohli confessed that he didn't stick in the middle an grind it out, which is required in Test cricket. "Last two three innings have not gone the way I wanted to. I have not been disciplined enough to stick in there and really grind it out. That is the challenge Test cricket brings," Kohli told Fox Sports before the start of the Boxing Day Test.

Kohli also opined that the pitches have been doing the talking more as compared to India previous tours Down Under. The stylish batter also stated that the key to success on Australia is playing enough number of balls before getting into groove.

"Obviously these pitches are much more lively than the last time we played here. There is a different approach that is required and that is something I have taken a lot of pride in, to go out there and counter different conditions and step up when the team wants me to.

"The idea is to get stuck in, go in there get your eyes set in, play enough number of balls before you start playing your game but respect the conditions foremost," added Kohli.

Meanwhile, Kohli grabbed the headlines on the opening day with his on-field confrontation with debutant Sam Konstas, who smashed 60 off 65 balls, including two sixes and six fours.

Asked about India's show in the ongoing tour so far and the series locked at 1-1, Kohli said "it is all to play for." "We have played some really good cricket here (at MCG). Last time around we won, the year before we won as well. It is just about understanding where the series is placed and that takes away the pressure on individuals.