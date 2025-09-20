IND-W vs AUS-W: Why Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team wearing pink jersey in third ODI in Delhi?

The Indian women's cricket team are sporting a special pink jersey in their third and final ODI match against Australia women on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With the series locked at 1-1, the Indian team chose to ditch their usual blue jersey for the series decider towards a special cause. This will also be India's last match before the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, starting on September 30 at home.

In a video, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday that the Women in Blue wore pink to promote awareness for breast cancer. “Everyday we train for uncertainties, and this jersey is a reminder for you to be prepared. Let’s make breast self-examination a monthly routine and take a stand against breast cancer,” India captain Harmanpreet said in the video message.

Also Read | Who is Uma Chetry? First woman from Northeast region to feature in WC

“This pink jersey is more than just a symbol. It is a call to build a life-saving habit. Together, let’s fight against breast cancer and give ourselves a hug of life,” all-rounder Sneh Rana said. This is the first time an Indian team is wearing a jersey of other colour than blue for a social cause. Previously, the South African team wore pink jerseys for social causes.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time an Indian team is standing a for a cause in an international cricket match. In 2016, the Indian men's cricket team wore special jerseys with names of their mothers on the back against New Zealand in an ODI in Visakhapatnam. Three years later, the Men in Blue honoured the soldiers who died in the Pulwama terrorist attack by wearing camouflage caps in an ODI against Australia in Ranchi.

The last time Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted a women's ODI was 30 years back in November, 1995 between India and England. In 1997, India women were scheduled to play Sri Lanka women in a World Cup match, but the game was abandoned due to rain.

India-W vs Australia-W 3rd ODI playing XIs Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt