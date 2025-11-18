IND-W vs BAN-W: BCCI postpones Bangladesh women's white-ball tour of India amid political tensions, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly wrote a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) postponing the women's bilateral white-ball series in December. India women were scheduled to play Bangladesh women in three ODIs and three T20Is.

Based on an ESPNcricinfo report, the BCB got a letter from the BCCI which said that the white-ball series between the two women's teams will be played at a later date. However, no specific reason has been given by the BCCI to the BCB for the postponement of the series.

It is understood that the ongoing political tensions between the two countries could be a key factor of the series no going forward as scheduled. The series is a part of the ICC Future Tours programme and the matches were expected to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

In fact the ODI series between India women and Bangladesh women would have kicked off the new cycle of the Women's ODI Championship for both sides. Bangladesh women were in India last month for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 where the Nigar Sultana Joty's side finished seventh. India went on to win their maiden ICC title.

The triumphant Indian women's team after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

In seven matches, Bangladesh women lost five while their only win came against Pakistan. Their last match against India women at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was abandoned due to rain.

India men's tour of Bangladesh postponed This is not the first time a India vs Bangladesh series got postponed in 2025. Earlier in August, India men's tour of Bangladesh for a white-ball series was postponed. It was postponed to September 26.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between the two boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," BCCI had stated in a statement.