IND-W vs BAN-W: What happens if rain washes out India women vs Bangladesh women clash in ICC World Cup 2025? Explained

The start of the last group stage match between India and Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 was delayed after relentless rain forced both the teams indoors at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The toss, which was scheduled for 2:30 PM IST, was also pushed back by 30 minutes. The match has been reduced to 43 overs per side following a rain delay.

But soon after the toss, which India won, the covers had to be brought back as it started pelting down heavily. Rain has played a a major part in this tournament with five matches been washed out at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Earlier, India's clash against New Zealand was also affected by rain last week.

What happens if IND-W vs BAN-W is washed out? A rain washout at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday won't have any effect on both India women and Bangladesh women. While Harmanpreet Kaur's India have already qualified for the semifinals, Bangladesh are also out of the semifinal race, having won just one out of their six matches so far.

Along with India, Australia, South Africa and England have also made it to the last four stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. In case of a washout, both India and Bangladesh will get one point each. Then, India will finish on seven points from seven matches at fourth.

Bangladesh will finish on three points from seven games at the last spot. Australia, England and South Africa take the top three spots. Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan have finished on fifth, sixth and seventh spots respectively.

What happened during IND-W vs BAN-W toss? After eight straight toss losses, Harmanpreet Kaur finally won on Sunday and opted to field first against Bangladesh. The Women in Blue made three changes with Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana and Kranti Gaud making way for debutant Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav and Amanjot Kaur.

IND-W vs BAN-W playing XIs India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur