IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I live streaming: When & where to watch India women vs England women on TV & online; probable XIs

Keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind, the Indian women's team will start preparations with a five-match series against England, starting on June 28 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in the United Kingdom.

The biggest boost for India will be the return of opener Shafali Verma while the likes of Kranti Goud, Sree Charani and Sayali Satghare are the new faces in the squad. Another notable inclusion in the side is all-rounder Sneh Rana, who is making a comeback in T20Is after 2023.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana expresses happiness over Shafalis comeback ahead of 1st England T20I

However, India will be without the services of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, who have missed out due to injuries. On the other hand, England are coming after recent clean sweeps over West Indies in ODIs and T20Is under new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head in T20Is India have played 30 T20Is with England with the Women in Blue winning in just eight of them and lost 22. On English soil, both teams faced each other on 12 occasions with India winning in just four games.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I match details Date: June 28

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W predicted XIs England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, N Sree Charani

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I live streaming details The first T20I between India women and England women will start at 7 PM IST (2:30 PM BST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of India women's tour of England. The India women vs England women 1st T20I will be televised live at Sony Sports 1. Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W will be available on the SonyLiv and Fancode app.

India women vs England women squads England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont, Em Arlott