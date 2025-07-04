IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I live streaming: When & where to watch India women vs England women on TV & online; probable XIs

Having won the first two T20Is, India women would look to seal the five-match series when they take on England women in the third game on Friday at Kennington Oval in London. The Women in Blue started with a bang in the first game, winning by 97 runs and aided by Smriti Mandhana's maiden T20I hundred.

In the second game, India cruised through, thanks to half centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur. Shree Charani, who made her T20I debut for India in the ongoing series have been on top of the highest wicket-taker's list with six scalps including a four-fer.

Meanwhile, England were dealt with a heavy blow as captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the third T20I due to a left groin injury. ﻿Tammy Beaumont will captain the side in Sciver-Brunt's absence.

A statement from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said results of the scan will determine whether Sciver-Brunt is required to miss any more games in the series. Maia Bouchier called up the squad for the Kia Oval as cover for Sciver-Brunt.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I match details Date: July 4

Venue: Kennington Oval in London

Toss: 11:05 PM IST

IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head in T20Is So far India women have played 32 T20Is against England women, winning just 10 and losing the rest. On English soil, India women have won six matches while losing eight games.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I probable XIs England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tamsin Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, N Sree Charani