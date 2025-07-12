IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I live streaming: Check India women vs England women predicted XIs, head-to-head & more

Having already secured the unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, India women would be hoping to end the T20I series on a high when they take on England women in the fifth and final game on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It was India women's first-ever T20I series win against England on English soil.

The Indian women started the series with a huge 97-run win in the first T20I, courtesy a maiden century from Smriti Mandhana. The Indian vice-captain has been the standout batter for India with 213 runs in four matches, followed by Jemimah Rodrigues (107) in the second place.

Among the bowlers, the Indians are dominating the top five in the list of highest wicket-takers in the series. While Shree Charani topped the chart with 10 scalps, the second place is taken by Deepti Sharma (7). Radha Yadav (5) and Arundhati Reddy (4) are placed fourth and fifth spots respectively.

IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I match details Date: July 12

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Time: 11:05 PM IST | 6:35 PM (local time)

IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head in T20Is India women and England women have played 34 matches in total in the shortest format of the game. Among them, India won 11 while the Women in Blue lost 23 games.

India-W vs England-W 5th T20I predicted XIs England Women: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Paige Scholfield, Tamsin Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, N Sree Charani

