IND-W vs ENG-W: England women penalised 10% of match fees after loss to India women in 1st T20I; here's why

England women were fined 10 per cent of their match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over rate against India women during their first T20I at Nottingham on Saturday. The hosts were found two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

After winning the toss, England sent India to bat first and ended up conceding 210/5 courtesy of a brilliant maiden century from Smriti Mandhana. It was Mandhana's maiden T20I hundred. In the process, she became the first Indian woman with hundreds in all formats.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, as per the ICC.

On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and James Middlebrook, third umpire Sue Redfern, and fourth umpire Anna Harris levelled the charge, which was accepted by England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sciver-Brunt also accepted the proposed sanctions, which meant that there was no need for a formal hearing. Helen Pack of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I highlights Coming to the match, England opted to bowl first, but Mandhana (112 in 62 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes) made them regret it, forming a 77-run opening stand with Shafali Varma (20 in 22 balls, with two fours) and a 94-run second wicket stand with Harleen Deol (43 in 23 balls, with seven fours), taking her team past 200-run mark despite Lauren Bell's fightback (3/27).

During the run-chase, skipper Nat-Sciver Brunt (66 in 42 balls, with 10 fours) was the sole sliver of hope as a fiery four-fer from Shree Charani (4/12) on debut wrapped up England for 113 runs in 14.5 overs.

