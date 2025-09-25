IND-W vs ENG-W: Huge blow to India ahead of World Cup after Arundhati Reddy leaves field in wheelchair in warm-up game

The Indian women's team suffered a huge blow just five days before their opening ICC Women's World Cup 2025 encounter as pacer Arundhati Reddy had to leave the field in a wheelchair after getting injured in a warm-up game against England in Bengaluru at BCCI's Centre of Excellence ground.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the England women's innings when Reddy landed on her left leg awkwardly while attempting a return catch from Heather Knight. Grimacing in pain, Reddy was immediately attended by the BCCI's medical team before she was taken off the field in a wheelchair. However, the extent of her injury is yet to be known.

In that same over, Reddy had dismissed wicketkeeper Amy Jones off the first ball. Jemimah Rodrigues bowled the final two balls in the over. At the time of her injury, Reddy had bowled 4.4 overs and conceded 34 runs for one wicket. In case Reddy is ruled out, it will be a huge blow for the Indian team as she forms a pillar in the pace department which also includes experienced Renuka Thakur and young Kranti Goud.

How India bowlers fared against England women? Meanwhile, England women rode on captain Nat Sciver-Brunt's 120 and Emma Lamb's 84 to post 340/9 in 50 overs. Batting first, England lost Tammy Beaumont in the very first over before Jones and Knight put in 58 runs for the second wicket. It was a 173-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sciver-Brunt and Lamb that took the game away from India.

For India, Gaud was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 31 runs while Sneh Rana, Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur and Shree Charani got a wicket apiece. India will start their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati.