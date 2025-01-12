Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden ODI hundred powered India women to reach the 370-run mark for the first time in their 47-year history during the second game against Ireland in Rajkot on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the India women batters smashed the opposition all around the park as the hosts posted 370/5 in 50 overs. India are leading the series 1-0.

Captain Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation with 73 off just 54 balls before Rodrigues' first hundred -102 off 91 balls - ensured a smooth finish for the hosts. Newcomer Patika Rawal (67) and seasoned Harleen Deol (89) also made merry of a sub-par bowling attack.

India women's highest total in ODIs before this match was 358/2 which they posted against Ireland back in 2017. India's first women's ODI was played back in 1978.

The Indian total was purely based on two partnerships - 156 off 19 overs between Mandhana and Rawal and another 183 off 28 overs between Rodrigues and Deol. Altogether, the Indian women batters smashed an astounding 44 boundaries and three sixes in 50 overs.