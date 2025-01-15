Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian female cricketer as the Indian women recorded their first-ever 400-plus total in the 50-over format on Wednesday in Rajkot. Riding on Mandhana's 135 and Pratika Rawal's 154, India women posted 435/5 against Ireland women in the third and final ODI. Interestingly, this was India's highest-ever total in history - men's or women's. The previous record was held by Indian men who posted 418/5 against West Indies in Indore in 2011.

This India women broke their own record in the series for their highest total in ODIs. In the second ODI, India had posted 370/5, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring her maiden ton. So far, there has been six instances of 400-plus totals in a single ODI innings in women's cricket, with New Zealand scoring four of them. India and Australia are the other two teams to have recorded 400-plus totals in women's ODIs.

Opting to bat first, Mandhana and Rawal led from the front as they put on 233 runs for the opening wicket. Leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana lit up the innings with 12 boundaries and seven sixes during her stay in the middle before being caught at short fine leg by Orla Prendergast.

Mandhana broke the record previously held by Kaur, who had scored a century in 87 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru last year. Mandhana’s hundred is the joint-seventh fastest in the format, equalling former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' effort from 2012.

With her 10th ODI hundred, Mandhana also moved to joint third on the all-time list of most centuries in women's ODIs, alongside England's Tammy Beaumont. The list is led by former Australia captain Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13).

Pratika Rawal's maiden international hundred Rawal, who is playing her sixth ODI, smashed 20 fours and one six during her maiden international hundred. In the process, India's recorded 57 boundaries in an innings - which is third-highest after New Zealand's 71 (2018) and 59 (2018), both against Ireland.