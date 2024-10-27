IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: Radha Yadav unleashes acrobatic mode to grab two stunners in Ahmedabad - Watch videos

Radha Yadav proved why she is one of the most sought-after fielders in the Indian women’s cricket team as the left-arm spinner produced two stunning catches against New Zealand women in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are already 1-0 up in the three-match series having won the first game by 59 runs.

Opting to bat first, Size Bates and Georgia Plimmer gave New Zealand the perfect start with a 87-run stand for the opening wicket before Yadav’s act of brilliance gave the hosts first breakthrough.

Plimmer, who has been in form for New Zealand lately, flicked a flighted delivery off Deepti Sharma on the on-side before Yadav made an acrobatic dive to her right to complete the catch. Plimmer departed for 41. If that wasn’t all, the 24-year-old turned heads with her second grab in the 32nd over.

Watch Radav Yadav's catch to dismiss Georgia Plimmer

Brooke Halliday came down the track against Priya Mishra and looked to loft the ball down the ground but mistimed. Yadav ran backwards towards the extra cover region and dived full stretch to grab the ball with both hands. It was also Mishra’s maiden international wicket.

Meanwhile, New Zealand posted 259/9 riding on half-centuries from Sophie Devine (79) and Bates (58) scored half-centuries. For India, Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 4/69 in 10 overs.

Watch Radha Yadav's stunner against Brooke Halliday

Earlier, Sophie Devine won the toss as New Zealand elected to bat first. Both India and New Zealand made two changes. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the first game due to a niggle, returned. The hosts also handed debut cap to Mishra. For New Zealand, Fran Jonas and Lea Tahuhu replaced injured Amelia Kerr and Molly Penfold.

IND-W vs NZ-W Playing XIs India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra