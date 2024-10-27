IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: Radha Yadav unleashes acrobatic mode to grab two stunners in Ahmedabad - Watch videos

With the ball, Radha Yadav was India's best against New Zealand women in the second ODI with figures of 4/69 in 10 overs.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Radha Yadav unleashes acrobatic mode to grab two stunners in Ahmedabad during IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI.
Radha Yadav unleashes acrobatic mode to grab two stunners in Ahmedabad during IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI. (BCCI (X))

Radha Yadav proved why she is one of the most sought-after fielders in the Indian women’s cricket team as the left-arm spinner produced two stunning catches against New Zealand women in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are already 1-0 up in the three-match series having won the first game by 59 runs.

Opting to bat first, Size Bates and Georgia Plimmer gave New Zealand the perfect start with a 87-run stand for the opening wicket before Yadav’s act of brilliance gave the hosts first breakthrough.

 

Also Read | What is cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’s Khar Gymkhana membership row? Explained

Plimmer, who has been in form for New Zealand lately, flicked a flighted delivery off Deepti Sharma on the on-side before Yadav made an acrobatic dive to her right to complete the catch. Plimmer departed for 41. If that wasn’t all, the 24-year-old turned heads with her second grab in the 32nd over.

Watch Radav Yadav's catch to dismiss Georgia Plimmer

Brooke Halliday came down the track against Priya Mishra and looked to loft the ball down the ground but mistimed. Yadav ran backwards towards the extra cover region and dived full stretch to grab the ball with both hands. It was also Mishra’s maiden international wicket.

Meanwhile, New Zealand posted 259/9 riding on half-centuries from Sophie Devine (79) and Bates (58) scored half-centuries. For India, Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with 4/69 in 10 overs.  

Also Read | Women’s T20 WC 2024 final: NZ win maiden trophy, beat South Africa by 32 runs

Watch Radha Yadav's stunner against Brooke Halliday

 

Earlier, Sophie Devine won the toss as New Zealand elected to bat first. Both India and New Zealand made two changes. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the first game due to a niggle, returned. The hosts also handed debut cap to Mishra. For New Zealand, Fran Jonas and Lea Tahuhu replaced injured Amelia Kerr and Molly Penfold.

IND-W vs NZ-W Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra 

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: Radha Yadav unleashes acrobatic mode to grab two stunners in Ahmedabad - Watch videos

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.