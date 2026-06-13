IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan possible XIs, when & where to watch, head-to-head & more

The stage is set for the ultimate blockbuster at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup — India vs Pakistan. These two teams share an intense rivalry across all sports, more so in cricket. Earlier this year, the India men's team thumped Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup, and now, it is the turn of the women's teams to lock horns against each other.

Buoyed by confidence after winning the ODI World Cup at home last year, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Birmingham's Edgbaston on Sunday. The Women in Blue have been placed in Group B, which can be dubbed the Group of Death in this T20 World Cup.

Apart from India and Pakistan, the other teams in Group B are Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa and Netherlands.

For India, the onus will lie on the veteran duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, whereas Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues will also have their task cut out. Deepti Sharma, known for her all-round brilliance, will be the team's X-factor. She is known for her street-smart composure and her ability to perform in pressure situations, which will come in handy.

India-W vs Pakistan-W head-to-head As far as the overall head-to-head between India women and Pakistan women is concerned, the two teams have locked horns 16 times in T20Is. India hold the upper hand with 13 wins, that compared to Pakistan's three wins. In Women's T20 World Cups, the two teams have locked horns eight times, with India winning six matches compared to Pakistan's two.

The last time India women and Pakistan women locked horns in a T20I was during the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in October. India won that match by six wickets. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

However, the Women in Green were restricted to 105/8, with Arundhati Reddy (3/19) and Shreyanka Patil (2/12) among the pick of the bowlers. Shafali Verma then top-scored with 32 runs as India women chased down the total in 18.5 overs.

India-W vs Pakistan-W team news India: India do not have any injury concerns ahead of their match against Pakistan. For India, their biggest positive news has been that of key players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh are all fully fit. Richa Ghosh, especially, is coming on the back of a knock of 68 against England in a warm-up match.

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Pakistan: Like India, Pakistan too have a full-strength side. The Fatima Sana-led side have the likes of the experienced Muneeba Ali and Nida Dar, apart from youngsters like Syeda Aroob Shah and Eyman Fatima.

India-W vs Pakistan-W probable playing XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Nandini Sharma.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Gull Feroza, Aliya Riaz, Ayehsha Zafar, Fatima Sana (Captain), Iram Javed, Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Daina Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.