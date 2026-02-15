IND A vs PAK A Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup LIVE: Pakistan A women win toss, will bat first

IND A vs PAK A Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup LIVE: Having being stunned in the opening encounter by United Arab Emirates (UAE), India A will take on Pakistan A in a high-voltage contest of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Bangkok on Sunday.
Coming into the tournament as favourites, Indian bowlers were undone by UAE batters, especially captain Esha Oza. On the other hand, Pakistan A had defeated Nepal in their opening encounter.
Sony Sports Network is the official network of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India A women vs Pakistan A women clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India A women vs Pakistan A women will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
India A: Radha Yadav (C), Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Nandini Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Jintimani Kalita, Nandni Sharma, Deeya Yadav
Pakistan A: Hafsa Khalid (C), Yusra Amir (WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Gull Rukh, Noreen Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhtar, Eman Naseer, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Umm-e-Hani, Lubna Behram, Komal Khan, Neha Sharmin
Pakistan A women have won the toss in Bangkok and will bat first against India A women.
The Pakistan A women's team are currently in second place in Group A with two points, whereas India A are in third place without any points. Eight teams have been divided to two groups of four.
The other two teams in India's group are UAE and Nepal. The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.
Pakistan A began their Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup campaign with a 30-run win over Nepal on February 13. Nepal had won the toss and opted to field.
A knock of 40 runs from skipper Hafsa Khalid led Pakistan A to 137/6 from 20 overs. Pakistan A then restricted Nepal to 107/6, with Anosha Nasir taking three wickets.
The India A women's team had won the toss and opted to bat against UAE. However, their decision to do so suffered a setback, with the Women in Blue being restricted to 130/9 from 20 overs.
India lost three wickets in the powerplay, and were restricted to 34/3 during this phase. Anushka Sharma (47) and Tanuja Kanwer (34) provided some hope, but both of them were dismissed just when they had finally started to get going.
Wickets were hard to come by for India during UAE's run chase. UAE skipper Esha Oza led from the front with an unbeaten 72 runs off 61 balls to guide her side to seven-wicket win.
The India A women's team, led by Radha Yadav, will be looking for their first win of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup when they take on Pakistan in Bangkok today. The Women in Blue had suffered a shock loss to United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in their first match on February 13.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India A vs Pakistan A clash from Bangkok.