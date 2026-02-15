IND A vs PAK A Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup LIVE: Pakistan A women win toss, will bat first

IND A vs PAK A Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup LIVE: Having being stunned in the opening encounter by United Arab Emirates (UAE), India A will take on Pakistan A in a high-voltage contest of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Bangkok on Sunday.

Coming into the tournament as favourites, Indian bowlers were undone by UAE batters, especially captain Esha Oza. On the other hand, Pakistan A had defeated Nepal in their opening encounter.

Where to watch India A women vs Pakistan A women?

Sony Sports Network is the official network of the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India A women vs Pakistan A women clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of India A women vs Pakistan A women will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India A women vs Pakistan A women squads

India A: Radha Yadav (C), Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Anushka Sharma, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Nandini Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Jintimani Kalita, Nandni Sharma, Deeya Yadav

Pakistan A: Hafsa Khalid (C), Yusra Amir (WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Huraina Sajjad, Gull Rukh, Noreen Yaqoob, Waheeda Akhtar, Eman Naseer, Anosha Nasir, Momina Riasat, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Umm-e-Hani, Lubna Behram, Komal Khan, Neha Sharmin