IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Live streaming details, predicted XIs, date, venue, time, pitch report

The ICC Women's World Cup will have a new champion on Sunday night when hosts India take on South Africa in the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While the Proteas have made it to the final for the first time in the tournament, India will be hoping to be third-time lucky, having finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017 editions.

Having started with two wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Indians went off the track after losses to England, South Africa and Australia. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side booked their semifinal spot with a win over New Zealand. The highlight of the Indian campaign has been their semifinal win over Australia.

Chasing 339 to win, India rode on a heroic 127 not out from Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet's 89 to book their third spot in the final. On the other hand, South Africa finished third on the points table after the league stage to make it to the last four stage. In the semifinal, Laura Wolvaardt's 169 stole the show for the Proteas against England.

IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup final match details Date: November 2

Time: 3 PM IST, Toss at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W? Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs South Africa women final clash will be televised on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 (Hindi), Star Sports 2 HD (Hindi) and Star Sports 3 channels in India. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs SA-W World Cup final predicted XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IND vs SA head-to-head in women's ODIs Overall, India women enjoy a 20-13 head-to-head record in women's ODIs over South Africa women. Only one game ended in no result. At the Women's World Cup, it's even-stevens between India and South Africa with both teams winning three games each.