IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Ticket prices skyrocket to ₹1,77,850; fans call it ‘daylight robbery’

Lack of clarity on online sales and long queues outside the DY Patil Stadium for the India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final tickets have created a confusion among the fans. With just less than 24 hours to go, the online ticket sales did not start on time with the event page on Bookmyshow.com platform showing a "coming soon" message.

However, once it went live, tickets were sold out within just few minutes, with a "sold out" message flashing on the event page, thus leaving the fans in frustration. Meanwhile, some tickets available on websites like Viagogo, are priced at astonishing ₹1,77,850 for Section VIP B L1.

In the same website, tickets at the lower sections are starting from ₹8400. The organisers had initially priced the tickets at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at as low as ₹100 in an attempt to draw more crowd. Meanwhile, the high prices and non-clarity have left the fans in anger ahead of the high-profile clash, with some calling it daylight robbery.

This is not the first time, fans have encountered such confusion. A similar situation cropped up before the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup final, when several tickets were released at the last moment, leaving the fans to make arrangements at the 11th hour.

BCCI to award ₹ 125 crore if women lift WC Meanwhile, India will be chasing history as the Women in Blue are aiming to be third time lucky when they take the field on a Sunday afternoon against the Proteas. Having finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017, the Indian team are on a much-needed momentum, following a historic run chase against Australia in the semis.

Based on a PTI report, if the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side go on to lift the World Cup, the BCCI is planning to give the entire contingent a cash award, matching that of what the Indian men's team got after winning the T20 World Cup 2024.

“The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women, and hence there are discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won’t be anything less compared to the men’s global triumph,” a senior board official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

