IND-W vs SA-W U-19 T20 World Cup final LIVE streaming details: How to watch IND vs SA clash in India on TV, online

India will start overwhelming favourites when the defending champions take on South Africa in the final of the women's U-19 T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Both India and South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Notably, this is South Africa's maiden entry to a women's U-19 T20 World Cup final.

So far India have been flawless in the tournament. The Nikki Prasad-led side defeated West Indies, Malaysia and Sri Lanka in the group stages before conquering Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super Six stage. In the semifinal, India defeated England by nine wickets.

India will heavily depend on in-from opener Gongadi Trisha, who is the highest run-getter with 265 runs in six innings, followed by compatriot G Kamalini, who is third in the list with 135 runs in six innings.

However the major concern for India would be the lack of time and opportunity at the crease for the middle-order, as the openers did the bulk of the scoring. In the bowling department, the Indians rule the roost, with the duo of Vaishnavi Sharma (15) and Aayushi Shukla (12) occupying the top spots on the wicket-takers' list.

On the other hand, South Africa qualified for the final after beating Australia by five wickets in the semifinal.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 final match details The India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 in the women’s T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday (February 2) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The IND-W vs SA-W U-19 T20 World Cup final will start at 12 PM IST.

India vs South Africa women's U-19 T20 World Cup final live streaming Star Sports are the official broadcasters for the women's U-19 T20 World Cup in India. Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will live telecast the women's U-19 T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa. Live streaming of India vs South Africa women's U-19 T20 World Cup final will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 squads India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.