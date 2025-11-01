IND-W vs SA-W weather report, Women's World Cup 2025 final: What does Navi Mumbai rain forecast say on November 2?

Rain has been a constant companion in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Out of 30 matches so far, six games were washed out, including five at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The India vs Bangladesh clash in Navi Mumbai is the lone encounter on Indian soil to be abandoned due to rain.

However, the skiers aren't on the brighter side in the final on November 2 (Sunday) as rain once again is expected to play its part. According to Accuweather.com, the temperature will be around 32 degrees on the match day with humid conditions and a passing shower.

Overall on Sunday, there is 63% chance of rain with over 50% between 4 PM to 7 PM, with a cloud cover of 62%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a statement on Saturday (November 1) Maharashtra is on yellow alert with Mumbai and nearby regions to receive light to moderate rainfall with changes of thunderstorms.

Mumbai weather forecast on November 2 It is likely to be overcast on Sunday morning with the temperatures touching around 32 degrees. However, it will go up close to 38 degrees in the afternoon. By the evening, the temperature is about to drop to 25 degrees. With this kind of weather, dew will play a big factor.

Mumbai weather forecast on November 2.

What happens if IND-W vs SA-W final is washed out? Unlike the group stage matches, the knockout matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have a reserve day in place. Likewise, the final encounter has a reserve day (Monday, November 3), In case, the match is not completed on November 2, it will start on the following day from where it ended on Sunday. Having said that, there is also chances of rain on Monday with 55% of rain, according to Accuweather.com.

India, South Africa's campaign in Women's World Cup 2025 Hosts India started their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with two wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, India lost their next three matches against England, South Africa and Australia. India qualified for the semifinal with a win over New Zealand in a rain-truncated tie.