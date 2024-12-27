Deepti Sharma's record five-wicket haul against the West Indies helped India women win the third and final ODI by five wickets as the Women in Blue whitewashed the visitors 3-0 on Friday in Vadodara. With figures of 6/31, Deepti became the first Indian women cricketer to register more than one five-wicket haul in 50-over format.

She was aided by Renuka Singh who took 4/29 as India restricted West Indies to 162 all out in 38.5 overs. In reply, India had a shaky start before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (32), Jemimah Rodrigues (29), Deepti (39 not out) and Richa Ghosh (23 not out) played crucial knocks to see the team home in 28.2 overs.

Opting to bat first, West Indies didn't had the best of the starts as Thakur dismissed both openers for ducks in the first over itself. Deepti joined into the act too as the Windies women found going tough. Thakur's accurate line and length dismantled the top order, while Deepti deceived the West Indies batters with flight and guile.

West Indies fought back with a 97-run partnership between Chinelle Henry (61) and Shemaine Campbelle (46), helping them to cross 160. Without this stand, the visitors might have been bowled out for less than 100.

Apart from Henry and Campbelle, only Aaliyah Alleyne (21) reached a double digit score as West Indies' batting woes continued. In reply, India were in a spot of bother at 73/4 but Deepti used all her experience to see the team through with plenty of overs remaining.

Mandhana, Deol disappoint In-form opener Smriti Mandhana (4) departed early as Ashmini Munisar completed a strange one-handed catch after appearing to have misjudged what should actually have been a straightforward catch off the bowling of Aaliyah Alleyne.

Enjoying a good run of form in recent times, vice-captain Mandhana did not get to the pitch of the ball on the day and paid the price. One-down batter Deol followed suit, nicking for a Deandra Dottin delivery way outside off-stump and got a faint edge that was taken by wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle.

Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Richa remained unbeaten when the winning runs were scored. Harmanpreet, during her breezy knock, smashed seven fours and looked good for a big one before getting dismissed. Middle-order batter Jemimah too played a good hand.