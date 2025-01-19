IND-W vs WI-W, U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Defending champions India on Sunday made a winning start to their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 campaign as they brushed aside West Indies with a nine-wicket victory in their Group A opener at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday.

Indian women’s U19 cricket team won the toss and elected to field first. The Indian team dominated the West Indies batting attack with their ferocious bowling attack and picked up wickets at regular intervals to bundle out West Indies for 44 in 13.2 overs.

India's VJ Joshitha picked up first two wickets off successive deliveries in the fourth over as she dismissed West Indies skipper Samara Ramnath and Naijanni Cumberbatch. She also became the ‘Player of the Match’.

In the next two overs, Jahzara Claxton and Brianna Harricharan too walked back to the pavilion.

Apart from Asabi Callendar (12) and Kenika Cassar (15), no other batter could breach the 5-runs mark. Incidentally, five batters walked back to the pavilion without scoring a single run: Naijanni Cumberbatch, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Brianna Harricharan, Kristen Sutherland, and Selena Ross.

For India, Parunika Sisodia took three wickets, while, Joshitha V J and Aayushi Shukla clinked two wickets each.

Chasing 47 runs, India did loose opener Gondagi Trisha who lost her wicket to Jahzara Claxton. But H Kamalini (16) and Sanika Chalke (18) played sensibly. They didn't loose their wickets and gave India victory in just 4.2 overs by 9 wickets.

On Thursday, India will face Malaysia in their next fixture before meeting Sri Lanka for their last ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Group A match.

Squads for U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: West Indies Women U19 Squad: Brianna Harricharan, Asabi Callendar, Abigail Bryce, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Amrita Ramtahal, Aaliyah Weekes, Kristen Sutherland, Denella Creese(w), Jahzara Claxton, Samara Ramnath(c), Kenika Cassar, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Selena Ross