INDW vs ZIMW 1st T20I: Live streaming, probable playing XIs, head-to-head record and pitch report

The Indian women's cricket team will begin a new era under captain Smriti Mandhana when they host Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in Raipur starting on Friday.

This will be the first-ever bilateral series between India and Zimbabwe. Mandhana took over as India's full-time captain from Harmanpreet Kaur earlier in October and has previously led the Women in Blue in limited-overs cricket.

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Harmanpreet, though, will continue to play for India. Her presence alongside Mandhana gives India an experienced campaigner as the team transitions to a new leadership structure.

Shafali Verma has been named the T20I vice-captain, with the opening batter expected to play an important role at the top of the order.

India seek fresh start under Mandhana India will enter the series looking to establish their approach under Mandhana while assessing their options ahead of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy, scheduled for February 2027.

Also Read | INDW vs ZIMW: Smriti Mandhana needs 133 runs to create T20I history

The series will provide an important target for the team as they work towards strengthening their performances in the shortest format. The series also presents an opportunity for India's younger players to make an impression.

The squad includes wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, Niki Prasad and Anushka Sharma, alongside established internationals such as Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet.

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Their performances could help the team evaluate its combinations and provide opportunities to players competing for regular places.

Zimbabwe, led by Josephine Nkomo, will be aiming to make the most of their historic tour. The visitors arrive after facing the West Indies in an away series and will be keen to test themselves against one of the leading teams in women's cricket.

The contest will also give Zimbabwe valuable experience against India's bowling attack and batting depth.

India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I match details

Match India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I Venue Shaheed Veer Singh Narayan International Stadium, Raipur Time 7 PM IST Date October 16, 2026

India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I pitch report The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is expected to offer a batting-friendly surface for the first T20I between India women and Zimbabwe women. The average first innings score at the venue is 191.

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The pitch is likely to provide good bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their shots once they settle in. However, fast bowlers could look to exploit any early movement with the new ball, while spinners may play a role during the middle overs.

Where to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st T20I? The first T20I between India women and Zimbabwe women will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India women vs Zimbabwe women head-to-head record This is the first-ever time that India and Zimbabwe will lock horns in women's T20Is.

India women vs Zimbabwe women probable playing XIs India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma (vc), Anushka Sharma, Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma.

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Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo (c), Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.