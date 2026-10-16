INDW vs ZIMW: Female fans get free entry for all three T20Is as Smriti Mandhana begins captaincy era

Female spectators will be allowed free entry to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur for the three-match T20I series between India women and Zimbabwe women, beginning on Friday.
The second T20I will be played on Sunday, while the third and final match is scheduled for Tuesday.
The T20I series is significant for India captain Smriti Mandhana, who begins her tenure as the team's full-time captain following Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to step down from the role earlier this month.
India and Zimbabwe will face off in a bilateral series for the first time. The six-match tour will provide both sides with an opportunity to compete in both formats, with the ODI leg forming part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29.
According to a source from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), the decision to allow free entry for female spectators was made following a suggestion from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
“The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM's suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM's suggestion,” the source told news agency IANS.
The source also highlighted the ongoing Navratri celebrations in the state and said that increased attendance by women would enhance the festive atmosphere in Raipur.
“Navratri is also going on, and having as many female spectators as possible in the T20I matches will add more spark to the festive season in Raipur,” the source added.
Sai was invited to attend the matches by CSCS president Mohan Das, director Vijay Shah, former president Mukul Tiwari, secretary Vintesh Agrawal, and other office-bearers, including GS Murthy and Vinay Bajaj.
The association subsequently announced the initiative on its social media accounts, encouraging female fans to attend the matches and support the Indian team from the stands.
The series will also mark a first for Raipur, which is set to host a women's international cricket match. The city will stage all three T20Is before the teams travel to Vadodara for the three-match ODI series, scheduled for 23, 25 and 28 October.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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