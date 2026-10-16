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INDW vs ZIMW: Female fans get free entry for all three T20Is as Smriti Mandhana begins captaincy era

INDW vs ZIMW: Female spectators will get free entry for all three India vs Zimbabwe women's T20Is in Raipur following a suggestion from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, as Smriti Mandhana begins her tenure as India's full-time captain.

PN Vishnu
Published16 Oct 2026, 11:40 AM IST
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India will take on Zimbabwe in a women's bilateral series for the first-ever time.
India will take on Zimbabwe in a women's bilateral series for the first-ever time. (PTI)
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Female spectators will be allowed free entry to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur for the three-match T20I series between India women and Zimbabwe women, beginning on Friday.

The second T20I will be played on Sunday, while the third and final match is scheduled for Tuesday.

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The T20I series is significant for India captain Smriti Mandhana, who begins her tenure as the team's full-time captain following Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to step down from the role earlier this month.

India and Zimbabwe will face off in a bilateral series for the first time. The six-match tour will provide both sides with an opportunity to compete in both formats, with the ODI leg forming part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29.

Decision taken in aftermath of Chhattisgarh CM’s suggestion

According to a source from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS), the decision to allow free entry for female spectators was made following a suggestion from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Also Read | INDW vs ZIMW: Smriti Mandhana needs 133 runs to create T20I history

“The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM's suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM's suggestion,” the source told news agency IANS.

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The source also highlighted the ongoing Navratri celebrations in the state and said that increased attendance by women would enhance the festive atmosphere in Raipur.

“Navratri is also going on, and having as many female spectators as possible in the T20I matches will add more spark to the festive season in Raipur,” the source added.

Also Read | Who is Niki Prasad? Meet India’s U19 captain picked for Zimbabwe T20Is

Sai was invited to attend the matches by CSCS president Mohan Das, director Vijay Shah, former president Mukul Tiwari, secretary Vintesh Agrawal, and other office-bearers, including GS Murthy and Vinay Bajaj.

The association subsequently announced the initiative on its social media accounts, encouraging female fans to attend the matches and support the Indian team from the stands.

Also Read | INDW vs ZIMW 1st T20I: Live streaming, probable playing XIs and more

The series will also mark a first for Raipur, which is set to host a women's international cricket match. The city will stage all three T20Is before the teams travel to Vadodara for the three-match ODI series, scheduled for 23, 25 and 28 October.

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About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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