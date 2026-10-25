INDW vs ZIMW: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pratika Rawal lead India's recovery in 2nd ODI; playing XIs, live streaming details

The India women's cricket team won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Sunday. The Women in Blue are coming into the match on the back of a nine-wicket win in the first ODI. Pratika Rawal slammed an unbeaten century as India chased down a target of 198 in just 27.1 overs.

Talking about the ongoing match, India have rested Kranti Goud and brought back Vaishnavi Sharma in the playing XI. For Zimbabwe, regular skipper Josephine Nkomo has returned to the playing XI in place of Sharne Mayers.

" think we just need to step up on our batting, just score, just be a little bit more positive, show some intent, and then make sure we have a strong innings getting into the last five overs," Nkomo said at the toss on Sunday.

India skipper Smriti Mandhana explained the reason behind resting Goud for the second ODI. "o, to be fair, we just wanted to rest Kranti and give Vaishnavi some game time. It wasn't specifically about pacers versus spinners. But having said that, Vaishnavi bowled exceptionally well in the previous game, so bringing in another leg-spinner is certainly not a bad option to have," she said.

When asked about which aspect of captaincy the new India skipper has been enjoying thus far, she cited the communication bit of it. "I'd say the communication aspect, just understanding where the players are at mentally and keeping those lines open.

"On a lighter note, managing 50 overs as captain feels like it goes by much faster than when you're just out there fielding! But overall, the best part has been interacting with the team; the players have been brilliant," she added.

At the time of writing this report, India were 56/2 after eight overs with Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal in the middle. Mandhana was dismissed for a two-ball duck, whereas Shafali was out fo

India women vs Zimbabwe women playing XIs India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare.



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