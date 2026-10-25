INDW vs ZIMW: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pratika Rawal lead India's recovery in 2nd ODI; playing XIs, live streaming details

The India women's cricket team won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara on Sunday. The Women in Blue are coming into the match on the back of a nine-wicket win in the first ODI. Pratika Rawal slammed an unbeaten century as India chased down a target of 198 in just 27.1 overs.

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Talking about the ongoing match, India have rested Kranti Goud and brought back Vaishnavi Sharma in the playing XI. For Zimbabwe, regular skipper Josephine Nkomo has returned to the playing XI in place of Sharne Mayers.

" think we just need to step up on our batting, just score, just be a little bit more positive, show some intent, and then make sure we have a strong innings getting into the last five overs," Nkomo said at the toss on Sunday.

India skipper Smriti Mandhana explained the reason behind resting Goud for the second ODI. "o, to be fair, we just wanted to rest Kranti and give Vaishnavi some game time. It wasn't specifically about pacers versus spinners. But having said that, Vaishnavi bowled exceptionally well in the previous game, so bringing in another leg-spinner is certainly not a bad option to have," she said.

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When asked about which aspect of captaincy the new India skipper has been enjoying thus far, she cited the communication bit of it. "I'd say the communication aspect, just understanding where the players are at mentally and keeping those lines open.

"On a lighter note, managing 50 overs as captain feels like it goes by much faster than when you're just out there fielding! But overall, the best part has been interacting with the team; the players have been brilliant," she added.

At the time of writing this report, India were 56/2 after eight overs with Harmanpreet Kaur and Pratika Rawal in the middle. Mandhana was dismissed for a two-ball duck, whereas Shafali was out fo

India women vs Zimbabwe women playing XIs India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita

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Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare.



Also Read | IND vs NZ: Black Caps make multiple changes as Lockie Ferguson to skip third T20

When and where to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd ODI? Fans in India can watch the second ODI between India women and Zimbabwe women on Star Sports Network's TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.