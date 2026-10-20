INDW vs ZIMW: ICC reprimands opening batter Shafali Verma following India's win in second T20I; here's why

India opener Shafali Verma was on Tuesday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the hosts' nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Raipur.

Shafali, who was dismissed for just four runs in the first T20I, went on to slam 55 runs from 25 deliveries in the second match. She slammed six fours and four sixes and registered a strike-rate of 220. However, not all was good for the 22-year-old from Haryana.

Shafali was reprimanded because she breached the Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. That pertains to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” As a result, the youngster has been handed one demerit point, as this is her first offence in a 24-month period.

What exactly happened? The incident took place during the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings in the second T20I in Raipur. Shafali, fielding at mid-off, dropped a catch which would have dismissed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano off Shree Charani's bowling.

This made Shafali furious and she threw the ball into the ground in utter frustration. Since Shafali admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, a formal hearing wasn't needed.

The charges were levelled by Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Haris and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan.

What does the law say? As mentioned earlier, Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to the abuse of any cricketing equipment by players. "Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

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"For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," the rule states.