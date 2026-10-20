INDW vs ZIMW: ICC reprimands opening batter Shafali Verma following India's win in second T20I; here's why

India opener Shafali Verma was on Tuesday reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the hosts' nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Raipur.

Shafali, who was dismissed for just four runs in the first T20I, went on to slam 55 runs from 25 deliveries in the second match. She slammed six fours and four sixes and registered a strike-rate of 220. However, not all was good for the 22-year-old from Haryana.

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Shafali was reprimanded because she breached the Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. That pertains to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” As a result, the youngster has been handed one demerit point, as this is her first offence in a 24-month period.

What exactly happened? The incident took place during the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings in the second T20I in Raipur. Shafali, fielding at mid-off, dropped a catch which would have dismissed Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano off Shree Charani's bowling.

This made Shafali furious and she threw the ball into the ground in utter frustration. Since Shafali admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, a formal hearing wasn't needed.

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The charges were levelled by Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Haris and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan.

What does the law say? As mentioned earlier, Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to the abuse of any cricketing equipment by players. "Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

Also Read | Shubman Gill, Shafali Verma win ICC Player of the Month awards for September

"For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board," the rule states.

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Shafali continued her impressive form in the series with another half-century in the ongoing third T20I against Zimbabwe, with a 26-ball fifty. At the time of writing this report, India were 114/2 after 12 overs, with Shafali not out on 57. India have already sealed the three-match T20I series and are looking to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.