There was a time, in MS Dhoni’s best days, when the Chennai Super Kings looked like the Indian men’s cricket team plus some foreign superstars. Increasingly, Mumbai is looking like the new Chennai, dominating with its presence in the national side in the shorter formats of the game.

In the T20 and ODI series against England, as many as 25 Indians have been selected to play. Of the 8 teams that play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians sent as many as six players—the most by any team. Before the England series, that number was two. It has since increased to six, with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar getting a toe in.

Mumbai is one ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As for Chennai, it’s in the middle, having seen better days. IPL laggards Punjab and Rajasthan bring the rear here as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via